Beginning this year, York City property owners will pay their York City and York County real estate taxes in separate bills, county officials announced Wednesday.

York City real estate tax bills will be sent on yellow paper and should still be paid at York City Hall, unless otherwise noted on the bill, county spokesman Mark Walters said in a news release Wednesday.

York County real estate tax bills will be sent on blue paper and can be paid one of three ways:

Send a check or money order to York County Treasurer P.O. Box 2848 York, PA 17405. Make checks payable to York County Treasurer and include your phone number on the check.

Pay in-person at any Fulton Bank branch.

Pay online via credit card at pay.paygov.us.

York County doesn't accept partial payments, so all bills must be paid in full in one payment.

The York County Treasurer's Office will be collecting the county's portion of the tax bill in York City for the first time this year, which resulted in the change, Walters said.

The York City Treasurer's Office still will collect real estate taxes for the city government and York City School District.

