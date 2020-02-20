Local obituaries for Thursday, Feb. 20
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Angel, Angie
Armstrong, David
Barnes, Janet
Bates, Charles
Busser, Ronald
Conner, Jack
Cotton, Cara
Crane, Clara
Deaner, Eugene
Delbaugh, Marie
Gotwalt, Gloria
Grove, Pauline
Harter, Janet
Heller, Edward
Hibbard, Hunter
Jones, Jeanelle
Keefer, Shirley
Knaub, Kathryn
Morrison, Tammy
Pfleegor, Marjorie
Reilly, C.
Rider, Steven
Rose, Albert
Ruby, Elizabeth
Seward, Sara
Smeltzer, Clair
Smith, James
Sprenkle, Earl
Stabley, Roger
Witman, Darla
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/20/local-obituaries-thursday-feb-20/4811446002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments