Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kayla Manahan and Devin Adams: of Waynesboro, Feb. 16, a son.

Oportune (Touomkam) and  Aime Ndjanhou: of West York, Feb. 18, a son.

Antoinette Martinez and Steven Castillo: of York, Feb. 18, a daughter.

Ashly (Decker) and Trey McWilliams: of York, Feb. 19, a son.

