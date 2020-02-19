Local obituaries for Wednesday, Feb. 19
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Angel, Angie
Bates, Charles
Bausher, Richard
Boyer, Henrietta
Busser, Ronald
Chick, Ruth
Conner, Jack
Cotton, Cara
Decker, Robert
Delbaugh, Marie
Gotwalt, Gloria
Grove, Pauline
Hays, Rose
Hibbard, Hunter
Knaub, Kathryn
Kornbau, Marguerite
Lucia, Gloria
Markel, Rita
Miller, Pearl
Morrison, Tammy
Myers, Marjorie
Reilly, C.
Rider, Steven
Root, Katherine
Ruby, Elizabeth
Sanders, Ray
Schintz, William
Seward, Sara
Smeltzer, Clair
Smith, James
Sprenkle, Earl
Stabley, Roger
Wagner, Robert
Weaver, Shirley
Werner, Robert
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/19/local-obituaries-wednesday-feb-19/4798812002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments