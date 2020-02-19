LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Abby (Fields) and Kirk Wisler: of York Haven, Feb. 16, a daughter.

Caitlynn Hale and Bradley Knaub: of Dallastown, Feb. 17, a son.

Billie Jo Brown and Patrick Lucena: of Hanover, Feb. 17, a daughter.

