Buy Photo . (Photo: JOHN PAVONCELLO / The York Dispatch)

York City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening in York City, according to York County 911.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, in the 400 block of Smith Street, York County 911 said.

The coroner has not been called to the scene, according to a 911 dispatcher.

Fire police have been sent to the area to direct traffic.

Check back later for more information.

More: All firefighters injured fighting Red Lion blaze home safe

More: Police: West York man wounded in shootout is also a suspect

More: Police: York Twp. woman jumped fence, broke into man's house, bit another woman

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/17/shooting-reported-monday-evening-york-city/4790617002/