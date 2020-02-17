Births for Monday, Feb. 17
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Patricia Da Silva Anstine and Joshua Anstine: of York, Feb. 10. a son.
Isabella All and Nicholas Hemming: of York, Feb. 12. a son.
Melissa Maranto and Blaine Bixler: of Glen Rock, Feb. 12. a daughter.
Gina Baer and William Gover: of York, Feb. 12. a son.
Rebecca (Rauch) and Steven McCaa: of York, Feb. 13. a son.
Jessica Tolbert and Nelson Parker: of York, Feb. 13. a son.
Samantha Montalvo and Damian Banks: of York, Feb. 13. a son.
Ashley (Prowell) and Daniel Beshore: of Mount Wolf, Feb. 13. a son.
Erin Gray and Shaun List: of Red Lion, Feb. 13. a daughter.
Christina Finecey and Richard Donahue: of York, Feb. 13. a son.
Samantha Beaver and Thomas Shaffer: of York, Feb. 14. a son.
Harley Honhart and John White: of New Oxford, Feb. 14. a daughter.
Ruth (Leonard) and George Greenslade: of York, Feb. 14. a son.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments