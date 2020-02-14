LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries  and leave condolences for the families.

Angel, Angie

Bailey, Helen

Boyce, Brian

Corcoran, Patrick

Dohm, Claudia

Everhart, Robert

Gotwalt, Gloria

Heidlebaugh, Glen

Hershey, Verna

Hogg, Ruth

Holtzapple, Miriam

Hummel, Louise

Johnson, Edna

Knaub, Kathryn

Light, Ernest

Love, David

Markey, Kay

Markle, Corey

Medina-Ynoa, Jose

Millar, Lorena

Miller, David

Myers, Ellen

Porter, Burrill

Rauhauser, David

Reilly, C.

Reinhold, Edwin

Robinson, William

Sharnetzka, Connie

Sheffer, Darlene

Smeltzer, Clair

Snyder, Jacqueline

Stevenson, Patrick

Trivitt, Harold

Warner, A.

Weidler, Dennis

White, Toyer

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/14/local-obituaries-friday-feb-14/4753517002/