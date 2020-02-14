Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Patricia Da Silva Anstine and Joshua Anstine: of York, Feb. 10, a son.

Melissa Maranto and Blaine Bixler: of Glen Rock, Feb. 12, a daughter.

Isabella All and Nicholas Hemming: of York, Feb. 12, a son.

Rebecca (Rauch) and Steven McCaa: of York, Feb. 13, a son.

