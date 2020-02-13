Local obituaries for Thursday, Feb. 13
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Angel, Angie
Bailey, Helen
Boanes, Michael
Conner, Jack
Corcoran, Patrick
Deardorff, Harold
Dohm, Claudia
Druck, Barbara
Everhart, Robert
Fryberger, Robert
Gurreri, Donald
Harper, Doris
Hershey, Verna
Hogg, Ruth
Hummel, Louise
Knaub, Kathryn
Millar, Lorena
Miller, Daniel
Myers, Beverly
Myers, Ellen
Porter, Burrill
Rauhauser, David
Reilly, C.
Robinson, William
Rouscher, Frances
Sharnetzka, Connie
Sharpe, David
Sheffer, Darlene
Smeltzer, Clair
Snyder, Jacqueline
Thomas, Robert
Warner, A.
Weidler, Dennis
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/13/local-obituaries-thursday-feb-13/4741208002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments