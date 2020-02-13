Births for Thursday, Feb. 13
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kieonna May and Douglas Fetrow II: of York Haven, Feb. 10, a son.
Jennifer Thompson and Logan Allison: of Dallastown, Feb. 11, a daughter.
Melissa (Rohrbaugh) and Patrick Schultz: of Red Lion, Feb. 11, a daughter.
