Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kieonna May and Douglas Fetrow II: of York Haven, Feb. 10, a son.

Jennifer Thompson and Logan Allison: of Dallastown, Feb. 11, a daughter.

Melissa (Rohrbaugh) and Patrick Schultz: of Red Lion, Feb. 11, a daughter.

