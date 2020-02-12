LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jessica (Hudgins) and Jose Perez: of Thomasville, Feb. 8, a daughter.

Colbi (Case) and Kurtis Startzel: of Glenville, Feb. 8, a daughter.

Jessica (Vought) and Ashlee Markey: of York, Feb. 9, a daughter.

