Births for Monday, Feb. 10
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
La Quaisa Clay and Gary Price: of York, Feb. 4, a son.
Courtney Machamer and Timothy McGee III: of Dover, Feb. 5, a daughter.
Nicole (Tile) and Jeff Kormos: of York, Feb. 6, a son.
Kelly (Smith) and Rickie Wilson: of Dover, Feb. 7, a son.
Kara (Bliss) and Corey Gurreri: of York, Feb. 7, a son.
Nekeisha (Shirley) and Jermaine Ollins: of Chambersburg, Feb. 7, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/10/births-monday-feb-10/4708353002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments