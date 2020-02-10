LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

La Quaisa Clay and Gary Price: of York, Feb. 4, a son.

Courtney Machamer and Timothy McGee III: of Dover, Feb. 5, a daughter.

Nicole (Tile) and Jeff Kormos: of York, Feb. 6, a son.

Kelly (Smith) and Rickie Wilson: of Dover, Feb. 7, a son.

Kara (Bliss) and Corey Gurreri: of York, Feb. 7, a son.

Nekeisha (Shirley) and Jermaine Ollins: of Chambersburg, Feb. 7, a son.

