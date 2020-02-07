Local obituaries for Friday, Feb. 7
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Angel, Angie
Baker, William
Blackwell, Dolores
Bonene, Steven
Brown, Nancy
Brown, Ray
Burdzy-Klaus, Jennifer
Dunkerley, Patty
Fronzaglia, Nicholas
Kain, Joan
Keck, Norita
Kilgore, William
Knaub, Kathryn
Kreeger, Esther
Lepore, Benjamin
Maddox, Joanne
Nickey, Rajean
Pugh, Willard
Reigart, Lana
Schreiber, Richard
Schreiber, Richard
Simon, Shirley
Warfel, Ethel
Weber, Janet
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/07/local-obituaries-friday-feb-7/4682814002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments