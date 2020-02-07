LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Angel, Angie

Baker, William

Blackwell, Dolores

Bonene, Steven

Brown, Nancy

Brown, Ray

Burdzy-Klaus, Jennifer

Dunkerley, Patty

Fronzaglia, Nicholas

Kain, Joan

Keck, Norita

Kilgore, William

Knaub, Kathryn

Kreeger, Esther

Lepore, Benjamin

Maddox, Joanne

Nickey, Rajean

Pugh, Willard

Reigart, Lana

Schreiber, Richard

Schreiber, Richard

Simon, Shirley

Warfel, Ethel

Weber, Janet

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/07/local-obituaries-friday-feb-7/4682814002/