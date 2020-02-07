Buy Photo The York County commissioners approved a five-year contract Wednesday worth more than $2.1 million for maintenance of the county's emergency management systems, including the 911 call center. Friday, July 22, 2016. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County has a new Public Safety Advisory Board that will meet for the first time on Tuesday, but the public will not be allowed to attend.

The three York County commissioners will sit on the board, along with York County 911 Director Matthew Hobson, Office of Emergency Management Director Mike Fetrow and representatives from several emergency services organizations.

Meetings will be held at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Emergency Services Center, 120 Davies Drive in Springettsbury Township.

But the meetings will not be open to the public, said county spokesman Mark Walters.

"The commissioners are non-voting members," he said. "They amended the old charter to help the group form a set of guidelines, but the commissioners have no say as to what they do."

While not voting members, commissioners will ultimately make policy decisions based on the deliberations and recommendations occurring within PSAB meetings.

Much of the deliberation and discussion that goes into policy making happens at the committee level, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

If deliberations are closed to the public, the public is cut out of that process, Melewsky said.

County Solicitor Michelle Pokrifka said approving the charter would revamp the board and formalize its advisory role to the county commissioners.

The Sunshine Act is the Pennsylvania law governing public access to open meetings at which public bodies deliberate agency business.

The law covers the main body, which in this case would be the entire county board. It also covers committees that render advice to the county commissioners, Melewsky said.

"I don’t think there's any question that this agency should be covered by the Sunshine Act," she said.

Typically, the Sunshine Act is triggered whenever a majority of a board — a quorum — is present.

If a situation arises where there is a need for an executive session, the law allows for private deliberations in limited circumstances, Melewsky said.

The law does allow closed meetings for the deliberation or discussion of public safety and preparedness issues, but only if disclosure "would be reasonably likely to jeopardize or threaten public safety or preparedness or public protection," the law states.

Courts have repeatedly ruled that meetings of public bodies must be open unless expressly exempted within state law.

Commissioner Julie Wheeler said Wednesday that one of the main reasons for formalizing the board was to make it easier for different elements of the county's emergency services to collaborate and continue to improve operations at the 911 center, which has struggled in recent years with staff shortages and excessive use of overtime.

The county has paid nearly $1 million to outside consultants to diagnose the cause of the issues and recently hired a new director.

"The public is entitled to witness and participate at all steps of public policy formation, including its genesis at a committee like this," Melewsky said.

York County ran into a similar problem last year when county officials planned to have a closed meeting with the Board of Commissioners, state legislators and poll workers to debrief about the Nov. 5 municipal election.

After The York Dispatch reported that the meeting would potentially violate the Sunshine Act, the county reversed course and opened the confab to the public.

