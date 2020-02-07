LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Lisa (Maudlin) and Cain Adamson: of York, Feb. 4, a son.

Molly Stanish and Kelby McGinnis: of Greencastle, Feb. 4, a daughter.

Alyson Meloni and Ian Shaffer: of York, Feb. 4, a son.

Tayler and Matthew Schrum: of Red Lion, Feb. 5, a son.

