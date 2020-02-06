York College Rock Band, pictured, won Live Band Champion at the 2019 YorVoice competition, returning for its 6th annual showcase on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Photo: Sweet D.E. Photography)

The sixth annual YorVoice singing competition is coming to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts next month, featuring musicians right from your backyard.

Hosted by the Cultural Alliance of York County and sponsored by Glatfelter Insurance Group, YorVoice will showcase 10 acts, including students and teachers at local schools and colleges and hometown musicians who have graced York stages.

The new acts for 2020 are YC Bloc, Hometown Strangers, See the Elephant and the Brass Peanuts, Alyssa Colon, Fernando Caicedo, RoughTuff (Jose Heron), James Manjo and Nikki Sullivan.

Last year's People's Choice Award Winner Teagan Tatcher and runner-up Jeanette Parker are both returning as contestants this year.

It will take place at the Appell Center, located at 50 N. George St., in York City, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

Judges include Kayla Kroh, Wyatt Oerman, Raph Washington, Michael DiPuppo, Thais Carrero, Jess Pastelak and Lee King, as scorekeeper.

General admission tickets are on sale for $20, or $15 each for five or more. To purchase tickets and find out more about contestants, visit the YorVoice Facebook event page.

Last year's winners were York College Rock Band, as live band champion, and solo musician Jess Pastelak as vocal champion.

