LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Angel, Angie

Diffenderfer, Mary

Dubbs, Paul

Fry, Joni

Hardy, William

Hitchcock, Thomas

Hull, Donald

Keck, Norita

Knaub, Kathryn

Lauer, Donald

Lawson, Madeline

Markel, Paul

McDonald, Laverne

Miller, Gregory

Null, Susan

Patterson, Michael

Payne, Kathy

Price, Dawn

Reeser, Bonnie

Ritchie, Frederick

Runkle, Rodney

Sexton, Margo

Simon, Shirley

Stallsmith, William

VanGorder, Andrew

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/05/local-obituaries-wednesday-feb-5/4659141002/