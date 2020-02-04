Births for Tuesday, Feb. 4
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Barbara Mummert and Joseph Paul: of Hanover, Jan. 31, a daughter.
Sadesha (Mines) and Nasir Rogers: of York, Feb. 1, a son.
Brittany Demilio and Dallas Hilbert: of Spring Grove, Feb. 1, a son.
Sarah (Sauthoff) and Bradley Miller: of Felton, Feb. 1, a son.
Mi-Yena Clark and Orlando Rivera, Jr.: of York, Feb. 2, a daughter.
