LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Allison, Angie

Byers, Chester

Champagne, Sharon

Dolheimer, Sherri

Hackler, Clifton

Herbst, George

Hitchcock, Thomas

Jenkins, Dorothy

Keck, Norita

Knaub, Kathryn

Leib, Arthur

Null, Susan

Patterson, Michael

Seitz, Geraldine

Vowles, Esther

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/03/local-obituaries-monday-feb-3/4641524002/