LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ciera (Clark) and Dishawn Rascoe: of York, Jan. 30, a son.

Kira Anderson and Derrek Boyd: of York, Jan. 30, a son.

Ambrosia (Ramer) and Charlie Krauss: of York, Jan. 31, a daughter.

Madison (Noll) and Jonathon Dubbs: of Dallastown, Jan. 31, a son.

Chyna Elliott and Herbert Abel: of York, Jan. 31, a daughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/03/births-monday-feb-3/4641431002/