Births for Monday, Feb. 3
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ciera (Clark) and Dishawn Rascoe: of York, Jan. 30, a son.
Kira Anderson and Derrek Boyd: of York, Jan. 30, a son.
Ambrosia (Ramer) and Charlie Krauss: of York, Jan. 31, a daughter.
Madison (Noll) and Jonathon Dubbs: of Dallastown, Jan. 31, a son.
Chyna Elliott and Herbert Abel: of York, Jan. 31, a daughter.
