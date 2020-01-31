Matthew Hobson will start Feb. 10 as the new director of the York County 911 Center. (Photo: Submitted)

The York County 911 Center has a new director at the helm, county officials announced Friday, Jan. 31.

Matthew Hobson will take over Feb. 10 as director, according to a news release.

Before being hired in York County, Hobson was executive director of New River Valley Emergency Communications Regional Authority in Christiansburg, Virginia, the news release states.

Prior to that position, Hobson worked for six years in Louisiana as the communications director for police, fire and emergency medical service calls for the East Baton Rouge Parish.

The East Baton Rouge Parish handled more than 320,000 emergency calls per year, the release states.

The York County 911 Center has struggled in recent years with staff shortages and excessive use of overtime. The previous Board of Commissioners approved several contracts with outside consultants to suss out the issues at the center.

Former York County 911 Director Jacqui Brininger resigned in October, about a month after the most recent consultant, IXP Corp., began its work at the center.

The county has a six-month $750,000 contract with the New Jersey-based company and has spent nearly $1 million total on outside consultants and audit reports of the center in the past three years.

