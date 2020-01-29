LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Angel, Angie

Baublitz, Donald

Brunner, Martha

Dunkerley, Patty

Eckert, Audris

Kain, Joan

Kennedy, Stewart

Knaub, Kathryn

Lauer, Grace

Miller, Muriel

Rhodes, Betty

Seitz, Geraldine

Skalski, Robert

Snyder, G.

Stambaugh, Bernard

Stremmel, Larry

Sunday, Rodger

Sweitzer, Glenn

Ware, A.

Wineka, Matthew

Witmer, Irvin

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/01/29/local-obituaries-wednesday-jan-29/4601328002/