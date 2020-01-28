Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Dana (Mahoney) and Andrew Simpson: of York, Jan. 24, a son.

Leslie (Tucker) and Cameron Yourist: of New Freedom, Jan. 25, a son.

Julie (Flinchbaugh) and Travis Keene: of Hellam, Jan. 25, a son.

Blythe Arnold-Scott and Julien Linne: of York, Jan. 25, a daughter.

Sara (Wright) and Kyle Briggs: of York, Jan. 26, a daughter.

