Buy Photo President Donald Trump gestures toward Vice President Mike Pence as the two appeared together at a "Keep America Great" rally at the Giant Center in Hershey Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Vice President Mike Pence plans to make two stops in Pennsylvania next Wednesday.

In Philadelphia, Pence first will attend an official event on school choice, and at 5 p.m. near Camp Hill the vice president will speak at a "Women for Trump" event open to the public.

He will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for the women's event.

It will be held in the grand ballroom at the Radisson Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County. Doors open for general admission at 3 p.m.

Pence's visit will come just a little more than a month after his boss, President Donald Trump, visited the Giant Center in Hershey for a rally.

