Local obituaries for Monday, Jan. 27
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Doss, Robert
Gohn, Randy
Hengst, Esther
Hogg, Ruth
Keeney, Speed
Kennedy, Stewart
Knaub, Kathryn
Martin, Elaine
Miller, Muriel
Nagle, Robert
Negley, Linda
Reilly, C.
Small, George
Ware, A.
Winand, Ethel
Wineka, Matthew
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/01/27/local-obituaries-monday-jan-27/4582010002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments