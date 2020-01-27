Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Morgan (Bentivegna) and Joseph Giandalia II: of York, Jan. 20, twin sons.

Kristen Ross and William Amsl, Jr.: of Stewartstown, Jan. 21, a daughter.

Abby Ebersole and Clay Green: of Waynesboro, Jan. 21, a daughter.

Angel Cox and Charles Baugher: of Felton, Jan. 22, a son.

Caitlyn and Adam Bowman: of New Freedom, Jan. 22, a daughter.

Amanda (Tinajero) and Eugene Roupe, Jr.: of Red Lion, Jan. 23, a son.

Sarah (Heidelbaugh) and Phillip Key: of York, Jan. 24, a daughter.

Tiffany (Mortorff) and Jared Pitzer: of Red Lion, Jan. 24, a son.

Jennifer Comfort and Shane Glenn: of Spring Grove, Jan. 24, a son.

Latisha Devonshire: of Gettysburg, Jan. 24, a son.

