Sheepford Road Bridge, which connects York and Cumberland counties between Fairview and Lower Allen townships, will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 29, for a scheduled safety inspection.

The inspection will start at 8 a.m. and will last for several hours, county officials said Friday in a news release Friday.

Neighbors who live near the bridge on the Cumberland County side have been rallying in recent months for the bridge to be rehabilitated, citing its historic value.

The iron truss bridge was built in 1887 and is jointly owned by both counties.

