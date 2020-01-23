Buy Photo Six York County government offices have relocated, to 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, Springettsbury Township . Wednesday, January 22, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Several York County government offices are relocating to a new building and will be open to the public beginning Monday, Jan. 27.

The York County Conservation District, the Department of Weights & Measures, the Center for Traffic Safety, the Agricultural Land Preservation Program, the Department of Veterans Affairs and Penn State Extension will now be headquartered at 2401 Pleasant Valley Road in Springettsbury Township.

The county is already considering whether any other departments or offices would also be better suited at the Pleasant Valley Road building in the future, said York County spokesman Mark Walters.

"The building is huge, so it provides us the opportunity to look at rearranging certain offices that might need to expand or move somewhere else," he said.

The new building has free on-site parking and will officially be called York County at Pleasant Valley Road.

Walters said the Veterans Affairs office, which used to be in the basement of the York County Administrative Center in York City, will now be more accessible for veterans with mobility issues.

The other five relocated offices used to be at the Pleasant Acres Annex, but the county sold the annex, along with the nursing home, in 2018.

All department phone numbers will remain the same and security procedures will be similar to those at the administrative center, Walters said.

York County is leasing the new building with a plan to eventually own the property.

