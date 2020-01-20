Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Lareesha Banks: of York, Jan. 15, a son.

Erika (Wunderlick) and Timothy Chesnavage: of Red Lion, Jan. 16, twins, one son and one daughter.

Jamilla Medina and Leon House: of York, Jan. 16, a daughter.

Micah (Lindstrom) and David Cummins: of York, Jan. 17, a son.

Mariah Carr and Brady Dravk: of York, Jan. 18, a daughter.

Aleisha Mathis and Marquez Otero: of York, Jan. 18, a daughter.

Yesenia Sabater and Jose Lebron: of York, Jan. 18, a son.

Blaize (Davis) and Anthony Zazzarino: of York, Jan. 19, a son.

