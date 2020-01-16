LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Atkinson, Sharmayne

Bickleman, Sally

Bloom, Freda

Bowman, Marion

Garrett, Bonnie

Gibble, Lawrence

Heaps, Judith

Hollingshead, Patricia

Kapp, Thelma

Kelly, Rebecca

King, Annette

McKee, Pearl

Miller, Frank

Miller, Harry

Naugle, Sarah

Reitz, Marlin

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/01/16/local-obituaries-thursday-jan-16/4482066002/