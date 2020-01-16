Births for Thursday, Jan. 16
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Mary (Davis) and John Baker: of Waynesboro, Jan. 11, a daughter.
Brianna Tischler and Christopher Kroll: of Dover, Jan. 11, a son.
Kailey Yeager and Casey Lake: of Dallastown, Jan. 13, a son.
Tabitha (Yost) and Julian Heindel: of Windsor, Jan. 13, a daughter.
Taisia (Nace) and Anthony Yeager: of York, Jan. 13, a son.
Ciera DiTtaranto and Brandon Newcomer: of York, Jan. 13, a son.
Rebecca and Derrick Robbins: of York, Jan. 13, a daughter.
Sarah (Trinkle) and Mark Hamilton: of York, Jan. 14, a daughter.
Stephanie (Goddard) and Philip White, Jr.: of York, Jan. 14, a son.
Alyssa Ilyes and Kenneth Herr: of Wrightsville, Jan. 14, a son.
