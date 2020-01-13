York County reached historic real estate heights in 2019.

This past year marked the fastest-moving market in the county, with houses on the market for an average of only 23 days, according to statistics from the Realtors Association of York & Adams Counties.

A total of 6,441 homes were sold last year, a 6% increase from 2018.

"2019 was a historic year for York County real estate," said RAYAC President Sue Pindle. "We posted the highest number of homes ever sold in one year in York County and the highest median home sale price."

In addition to overall county statistics, several school districts also saw high individual growth.

South Eastern experienced the greatest increase for median sales prices, raising the median sale price from $205,400 to $239,900, a 17% increase.

No districts saw median prices decrease, and only York City remained the same with last year's median prices.

A few districts had fewer total houses sold, with West York having the greatest decrease at 17 fewer houses, a decline of 4%, sold in 2019.

Pindle attributes much of 2019's growth to affordable housing and a surge in available jobs.

She added that there are good chances 2020 will follow a similar pattern of increased growth — as long as the conditions stay favorable.

"If the economy stays in similar fashions, for sure," Pindle said.

