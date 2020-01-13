PHOTOS: Blaze damages local pizza shop
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fire crews from York Area United and York City battle a blaze at Primo Pizza Express in the 1400 block of N. Sherman Street, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Fire crews responded to a structure fire at Primo Pizza on North Sherman Street on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Fire crews responded to a structure fire at Primo Pizza on North Sherman Street on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    No one was injured when a local pizzeria caught fire Monday afternoon.

    Firefighters from York Area United Fire and Rescue and the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services were dispatched just after 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, for a report of an automatic fire alarm at Primo Pizza Express, according to YAUFR Battalion Chief Curvin Wolfgang,

    When crews arrived at the restaurant at 1425 N. Sherman St. in Springettsbury Township,  they found smoke and upgraded the call to a working fire. The fire was brought under control at approximately 3:30 p.m.

    The restaurant is closed on Mondays, according to the Primo Pizza website.

    Wolfgang says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and there was no damage estimate Monday afternoon. No one was injured in the blaze.

    More: Police: Carlisle man used American flag to start one of several arson fires

    UPDATED: York County's most wanted
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ..
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/01/13/fire-reported-primo-pizza-express-springettsbury-township/4458251002/