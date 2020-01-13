No one was injured when a local pizzeria caught fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from York Area United Fire and Rescue and the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services were dispatched just after 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, for a report of an automatic fire alarm at Primo Pizza Express, according to YAUFR Battalion Chief Curvin Wolfgang,

When crews arrived at the restaurant at 1425 N. Sherman St. in Springettsbury Township, they found smoke and upgraded the call to a working fire. The fire was brought under control at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The restaurant is closed on Mondays, according to the Primo Pizza website.

Wolfgang says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and there was no damage estimate Monday afternoon. No one was injured in the blaze.

