Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jessica (Martin) and Matthew Waltersdorff: of Abbottstown, Jan. 10, a son.

Jennifer (Gohn) and Dennis Detwiler: of York, Jan. 10, a son.

Kristen (Cronise) and Daniel Altland: of York, Jan. 10, a daughter.

Rachel Smith and Michael Wiertel: of Red Lion, Jan. 10, a son.

