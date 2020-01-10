Buy Photo Temporary county worker Doris Feeser sorts and stores items returned from polling sites at the Elections and Voters Office at the York County Administration Building Thursday, November 7, 2019. The final vote tally was released earlier that morning after glitches with the new voting procedure on Tuesday delayed the count. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County officials announced Friday that Steve Ulrich, a former sports spokesman for Yale and Cornell universities and former executive director of an NCAA Division III conference, is taking over the York County Department of Elections and Voter Registration.

Ulrich started Friday, Jan. 10. He's from Lancaster County and attended Franklin and Marshall College, according to the news release.

Ulrich doesn't have any experience working in elections, but his time as the director of an athletic conference required the same organizational skills and leadership that the elections director job will demand, said county spokesman Mark Walters.

As the director of the Centennial Conference, Ulrich coordinated tournaments and oversaw 11 teams, dozens of sports and around 200 coaches, Walters said.

"It is the same skill set if you really break it down," Walters said.

The previous Board of Commissioners hired Ulrich before the start of the new term, Walters said.

Ulrich's first election as department head is Tuesday, Jan. 14, a special election to fill the empty seat in the state's 48th Senate District.

