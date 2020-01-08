Local obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 8
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Almoney, Steven
Bainbridge, Janet
Baldwin, Donald
Billett, Doris
Carbaugh, Joyce
Emswiler, Edward
Fishel, Donna
Gable, Mary
Gemmill, Walter
Gray, Michael
Hatcher, Gene
Hogue, Marian
Holman, James
Jacque, Gerald
Knaub, John
Knaub, Kathryn
Lehman, Ralph
Mansberger, Clair
Markey, Ricky
Mellinger, Donald
Myers, Pamela
Neill, Kelly
Philpot, Harry
Ross, Jason
Sennett, Charles
Shorts, James
Snelbaker, Jeanne
Tyson, Ricky
Walker, Relda
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/01/08/local-obituaries-wednesday-jan-8/2836193001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments