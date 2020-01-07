CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The historic Yorktowne Hotel in Downtown York is slated to reopen in May 2021, and when the first guests arrive, they'll see the works of local artists throughout the property.

The York County Industrial Development Authority, which owns the hotel and is managing its redevelopment, commissioned 12 artists to create pieces, and one artist to sell an existing piece, for the hotel in media including glass, acrylic, fiber, found objects and other materials.

"This is going to be a really, hopefully, well known hub for the arts," said Kimberly Hogeman, director of strategic development at the York County Economic Alliance.

Hogeman presented the latest updates on the artist program at a YCIDA meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The artworks will be new pieces inspired by the history of the hotel, the city and the county, except for one piece from artist Richard Chandler Hoff, she said.

Hoff's pencil drawings often depict scenes of American life in the mid-20th century.

One of Hoff's drawings shows a man and woman sitting in the front seat of a car, giving the viewer the perspective of sitting in the back seat looking forward, and this is the piece the development authority plans to buy from Hoff's collection.

"It was just so impressive and felt so much like weary travelers arriving late at night and needing a place to stay," Hogeman said later Tuesday.

Hoff's drawing will be displayed in the elevator lobby, Hogeman said.

Gale Jamieson, an artist based in southern York County, has a concept design for a quilt based on the pattern of the original tile floor in the Yorktowne Hotel.

And Robert Machovec, a metalworks artist, will use found objects to depict a bike in the style of an early Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The sculpture will be in the courtyard and guests will be invited to sit on the bike and take photos, Hogeman said.

The other artists included in the collection are Phyllis Koster, Marion Stephenson, Ophelia Chambliss, Carol Oldenburg, Susan McDaniel, Nicholas Ireys, Judeth Pekala Hawkins, Daniel Finch and Rob Evans.

A blind jury chose the final 12 artists out of 48 applicants and more than 70 proposals in a selection process that began in 2018, Hogeman said.

The artwork is being funded through a grant from the Cultural Alliance of York County and charitable contributions from the Women's Giving Circle, C.S. Davidson Inc., York Traditions Bank and individual sponsors.

The original Yorktowne Hotel was built nearly 100 years ago and closed in November 2016 for renovations.

More: Auditor General DePasquale questions Yorktowne Hotel project cost

More: State kicks in another $2 million to Yorktowne rehab

More: York County hoteliers question YCIDA Yorktowne rehab

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at the Yorktowne Hotel
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The view from a window in suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The view from a window in suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The formal dining room is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The formal dining room is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the lending library in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the lending library in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the laminated copies of the original newspaper published on the day the hotel opened at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the laminated copies of the original newspaper published on the day the hotel opened at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham holds the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham holds the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The elevators are shown in the lobby at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The elevators are shown in the lobby at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The goat, used as a mascot while the city of York raised funds for the original building of the hotel, is on display in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The goat, used as a mascot while the city of York raised funds for the original building of the hotel, is on display in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Room prices dating back to 1925 are displayed at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Room prices dating back to 1925 are displayed at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A list of historical figures who have stayed at the hotel is shown in one of the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A list of historical figures who have stayed at the hotel is shown in one of the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A list of famous public figures who have stayed at the hotel is shown in one of the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A list of famous public figures who have stayed at the hotel is shown in one of the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A meat locker is shown in the basement of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A meat locker is shown in the basement of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A photogrpah of a dinner party held in the Colonial room is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A photogrpah of a dinner party held in the Colonial room is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Colonial Room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Colonial Room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The door to a room noted on historic hotel plans as a race segregated locker room is shown through the laundry room doors of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The door to a room noted on historic hotel plans as a race segregated locker room is shown through the laundry room doors of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of York County Alliance, talks about a machine used for large amounts of ironing in the laundry area of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of York County Alliance, talks about a machine used for large amounts of ironing in the laundry area of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The engine room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The engine room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
An outdoor light is shown on the roof outside of the apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
An outdoor light is shown on the roof outside of the apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The doorway into the apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The doorway into the apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A conference room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A conference room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of York County Alliance, shows how wooden panels conceal the lobby bar area of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of York County Alliance, shows how wooden panels conceal the lobby bar area of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A view of East Market Street is shown from the OffCenter Grill located in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A view of East Market Street is shown from the OffCenter Grill located in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Yorktowne Hotel is scheduled to close Nov. 6 for renovation. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch)
The Yorktowne Hotel is scheduled to close Nov. 6 for renovation. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/01/07/yorktowne-hotel-feature-12-local-artists-work/2831974001/