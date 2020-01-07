CLOSE

The historic Yorktowne Hotel in Downtown York is slated to reopen in May 2021, and when the first guests arrive, they'll see the works of local artists throughout the property.

The York County Industrial Development Authority, which owns the hotel and is managing its redevelopment, commissioned 12 artists to create pieces, and one artist to sell an existing piece, for the hotel in media including glass, acrylic, fiber, found objects and other materials.

"This is going to be a really, hopefully, well known hub for the arts," said Kimberly Hogeman, director of strategic development at the York County Economic Alliance.

Hogeman presented the latest updates on the artist program at a YCIDA meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The artworks will be new pieces inspired by the history of the hotel, the city and the county, except for one piece from artist Richard Chandler Hoff, she said.

Hoff's pencil drawings often depict scenes of American life in the mid-20th century.

One of Hoff's drawings shows a man and woman sitting in the front seat of a car, giving the viewer the perspective of sitting in the back seat looking forward, and this is the piece the development authority plans to buy from Hoff's collection.

"It was just so impressive and felt so much like weary travelers arriving late at night and needing a place to stay," Hogeman said later Tuesday.

Pictured is artist Gale Jamieson's concept for a quilt inspired by the tile pattern in the original Yorktowne Hotel. Jamieson is one of 12 artists commissioned to create artwork for the restored hotel. (Photo: Courtesy of Gale Jamieson and the York County Economic Alliance)

Hoff's drawing will be displayed in the elevator lobby, Hogeman said.

Gale Jamieson, an artist based in southern York County, has a concept design for a quilt based on the pattern of the original tile floor in the Yorktowne Hotel.

And Robert Machovec, a metalworks artist, will use found objects to depict a bike in the style of an early Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The sculpture will be in the courtyard and guests will be invited to sit on the bike and take photos, Hogeman said.

The other artists included in the collection are Phyllis Koster, Marion Stephenson, Ophelia Chambliss, Carol Oldenburg, Susan McDaniel, Nicholas Ireys, Judeth Pekala Hawkins, Daniel Finch and Rob Evans.

A blind jury chose the final 12 artists out of 48 applicants and more than 70 proposals in a selection process that began in 2018, Hogeman said.

The artwork is being funded through a grant from the Cultural Alliance of York County and charitable contributions from the Women's Giving Circle, C.S. Davidson Inc., York Traditions Bank and individual sponsors.

The original Yorktowne Hotel was built nearly 100 years ago and closed in November 2016 for renovations.

