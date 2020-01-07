LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Madison Carpenter and Charles Rudacille: of Wrightsville, Jan. 4, a daughter.

Rebecca Nelson and Thomas Smith: of Spring Grove, Jan. 4, a daughter.

Brianna (Miller) and Steven Welsh: of York, Jan. 5, a daughter.

