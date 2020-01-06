Births for Monday, Jan. 6
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Shanice Boney and John Middleton: of York, Jan. 1, a son.
Dominique Leonard and Saikeem Smallwood: of York, Jan. 2, a son.
Elizabeth (Resh) and Mitchell Brunner: of York, Jan. 2, a daughter.
Ellena and Oscar Valencia: of York, Jan. 2, a son.
Tabatha Cushman and Jared Feight: of York, Jan. 2, a son.
Christina Gonzalez and Jordan Brown: of York, Jan. 3, a son.
Chelsea and Caleb Enerson: of Hanover, Jan. 3, a daughter.
Erica Isennock and Cisneros-Watson: of New Freedom, Jan. 3, a daughter.
Lindsey (Campbell) and Michael Nalls: of Wrightsville, Jan. 3, a son.
Ruth (Gangloff) and Warren Hursh: of Mount Wolf, Jan. 3, a daughter.
Kayla (Elliott) and Eliot Lopez-Enriquez: of New Oxford, Jan. 3, a son.
Michelle (Rouscher) and David Wilson, Jr.: of York, Jan. 4, a daughter.
