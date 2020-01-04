Bovine road block in North Codorus Township
Police responded Saturday afternoon to reports of dozens of cattle in the road in North Codorus Township.
A York County 911 dispatcher confirmed that 30 or more cattle were reported to be in the road about 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, and Northern York County Regional Police responded.
The bovines were near the intersection of Krafts Mill and Prospect Hill roads, in North Codorus Township, according to the York County 911 webcad system.
