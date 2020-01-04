In this May 8, 2018, photo, Jersey cows feed in a field on the Francis Thicke organic dairy farm in Fairfield, Iowa. Small family operated organic dairy farms with cows freely grazing on verdant pastures are going out of business while large confined animal operations with thousands of animals lined up in assembly-line fashion are expanding. Many traditional small-scale organic farmers are fighting to stay in business by appealing to consumers to look closely at the organic milk they buy to make sure it comes from a farm that meets the idyllic expectations portrayed on the cartons. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Photo: Charlie Neibergall / AP)

Police responded Saturday afternoon to reports of dozens of cattle in the road in North Codorus Township.

A York County 911 dispatcher confirmed that 30 or more cattle were reported to be in the road about 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, and Northern York County Regional Police responded.

The bovines were near the intersection of Krafts Mill and Prospect Hill roads, in North Codorus Township, according to the York County 911 webcad system.

