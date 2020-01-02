Births for Thursday, Jan. 2
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Brooke (Myers) and Alan Thoman: of York, Dec. 28, a son.
Jayeneca (Bailey) and Brandon Elby: of York, Dec. 29, a daughter.
Christina Gopear and Tyler Imschweiler: of Etters, Dec. 30, a son.
Ashly Rodriguez: of York, Dec. 30, a daughter.
Kayla (Carbaugh) and Philip Dehoff: of Spring Grove, Dec. 30, a daughter.
Janay Manigault and Brad Jackson: of York, Dec. 30, a son.
Shannon (Clayton) and Ryan Eshelman: of Wrightsville, Dec. 31, a daughter.
Jennifer (Fiorentino) and Peter Hassa: of York, Dec. 31, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/01/02/births-thursday-jan-2/2791025001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments