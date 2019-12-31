Buy Photo Children are cascaded by balloons during the Children’s New Year's Eve Countdown at Voni Grimes Gym. My first photo of 2019 caught the celebratory mood! Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County offices are closing early Tuesday afternoon for the New Year's Day holiday.

County spokesman Mark Waters confirmed offices will close at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on New Year's Eve, giving employees a chance to start their holidays early.

More: Wondering what to wear while ringing in 2020? Here's York County's New Year's Eve forecast

"We want to give our hardworking employees a jump on their time off," read a York County Facebook post.

Offices will remain closed through Jan 1, reopening on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/31/york-county-offices-close-early-new-years-eve/2782605001/