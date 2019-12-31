LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York County offices are closing early Tuesday afternoon for the New Year's Day holiday.

County spokesman Mark Waters confirmed offices will close at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on New Year's Eve, giving employees a chance to start their holidays early.

"We want to give our hardworking employees a jump on their time off," read a York County Facebook post.

Offices will remain closed through Jan 1, reopening on Thursday, Jan. 2.

