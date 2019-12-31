Local obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 31
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Anderson, Hazel
Ball, Marilee
Bode, Theodore
Boyce, Darlene
Butcher, Nancy
Carr, Phyllis
Cartwright, Robert
Christian, Harlie
Cosenza, Joanmarie
Dietrich, Henry
Eisenhuth, Lonny
Fishel, Donna
Foreman, Mable
Fountain, Mary
Frey, Patricia
Geesey, Robert
Hoover, Charles
Markey, Ricky
Meisenhelter, Arvil
Mellinger, Donald
Nace, Ruby
Olphin, Grace
Reinhardt, Betty
Rowles, June
Rudy, Sarah
Sciangula, George
Shaub, Grace
Shue, Vera
Stambaugh, Nancy
Thomas, Donald
Wagner, Kenneth
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/31/local-obituaries-tuesday-dec-31/2778166001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments