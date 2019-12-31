LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Marlene (Good) and Brian Reiff: of Shippensburg, Dec. 28, a son.

Amanda (Shaffer) and Tyler Page: of Red Lion, Dec. 28, a son.

Brittany (Almony) and Jeremy Arkins: of Delta, Dec. 29, a son.

Kaitlynn Schuler and Travis Lowe: of York, Dec. 29, a son.

Najla Naima Lynn Mitchell and Roshan Preston: of York, Dec. 29, a son.

Chelsea (Grove) and Zechariah Rhoads: of York, Dec. 29, a daughter.

