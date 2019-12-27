This Shrewsbury Township property at 17595 Susquehanna Trail South could be the future site of a recreational club and special event center. Outdoor recreation would be limited to the fenced-in area surrounding the house. (Photo: Google Maps)

After a long-fought battle to open a winery in Hellam Township, Bill and Wendy Hewitt of Springettsbury Township are shifting their focus to a property in southern York County.

The Hewitts plan to turn 17595 Susquehanna Trail South in Shrewsbury Township into an indoor-outdoor recreation club and private event center for retreats, special occasion dinners, concerts and themed parties, among other uses.

"We’re trying to be able to utilize the house, but at the same point in time, maintain the agriculture on the remaining acreage," Bill Hewitt said.

The 63-acre property, which has a total assessed value of $1.9 million, includes a 17,000-square-foot house. All recreational activities would be held in and around the house.

A local farmer leases and farms 49 acres on the property, Hewitt said, adding that he plans to continue the lease agreement with that farmer.

The property is in an agricultural zone, so the township's Zoning Hearing Board must grant a special exception for a recreational lodge before the Hewitts can proceed.

The Zoning Hearing Board will decide on the exception at a meeting Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

The zoning board heard testimony and deliberated at a meeting Monday, Dec. 23, but tabled the vote until January, said Township Manager Todd A. Zeigler.

Buy Photo The Crist family farm is shown in Hellam Township, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Potential buyers Bill and Wendy Hewitt hope to turn the property into a vineyard, winery and wedding venue. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Shrewsbury Township Board of Supervisors hasn't taken a position on the application, Zeigler said, and barring an appeal, the Zoning Hearing Board will have the final say.

Hewitt said the board had questions about the impact on the property's agricultural land.

There are two horse pastures covering 8 acres, and the Hewitts would need to turn about three quarters of an acre of pastureland into a parking lot to accommodate guests.

A portion of the remaining horse pastures would be used to plant crops such as grapes or lavender, Hewitt said, but a few acres would be kept for horses.

If the exception is approved, the Hewitts will call the property Lavender Acres Estates.

Other projects: In Hellam Township, the Hewitts have plans in the works to open a winery, vineyard and event center at 4865 Libhart Mill Road.

The Hellam Township Board of Supervisors approved the plan in November, but only after a two-year legal battle with neighbors who said the venue would destroy the area's historical value and that the associated noise and traffic would be detrimental to the neighborhood.

The attorney for the Libhart Mill Road neighbors said he plans to appeal the board's decision.

