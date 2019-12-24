LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Arnold, Jerry

Blackwell, James

Blankenstein, John

Bloom, Freda

Brenneman, Marie

Cotroneo, Linda

Egan, James

Emenheiser, Mae

Fink, Anna

Fishel, Donna

Fry, William

Herman, Kenneth

Jacobs, Josephine

Jr., Charles

Kapp, Gwendolyn

IN MEMORIAM

Keeny, Lloyd

Kuhns, Donald

Learn, Mary

Lehman, Charles

McMaster, Mark

Meckley, Robert

Miller, David

Miller, Lynn

Moody, Bryant

Rider, Terry

Runkle, Douglas A.

Taylor, Jack

Taylor, Jonathan

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/24/local-obituaries-tuesday-dec-24/2737820001/