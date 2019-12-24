Local obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 24
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Arnold, Jerry
Blackwell, James
Blankenstein, John
Bloom, Freda
Brenneman, Marie
Cotroneo, Linda
Egan, James
Emenheiser, Mae
Fink, Anna
Fishel, Donna
Fry, William
Herman, Kenneth
Jacobs, Josephine
Jr., Charles
Kapp, Gwendolyn
IN MEMORIAM
Keeny, Lloyd
Kuhns, Donald
Learn, Mary
Lehman, Charles
McMaster, Mark
Meckley, Robert
Miller, David
Miller, Lynn
Moody, Bryant
Rider, Terry
Runkle, Douglas A.
Taylor, Jack
Taylor, Jonathan
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/24/local-obituaries-tuesday-dec-24/2737820001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments