Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Laura Naugle and Stephen Hoke, Jr.: of York, Dec. 18, a daughter.

Erica (Castillo) and Jordan Somerville: of York, Dec. 20, a son.

Kassidy (Mahlstedt) and Jared Hench: of Mount Wolf, Dec. 20, a daughter.

Yashira Rosado Velazquez and Luis Aviles Mercado: of York, Dec. 20, a daughter.

