One man has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 12 shooting death of a Dover Township teen, York City Police announced Friday evening, and police are searching for a second man they say was involved.

Sterling Frantz, 20, of York City, was charged with homicide and attempted homicide, according to York City Police.

He was arraigned and committed to York County Prison without bail, police said in a news release.

Emily Shoemaker, 17, was shot multiple times about 5 p.m. Dec. 12 while driving on West College Avenue in York City, police have said. She died less than an hour later. One of her passengers was also shot. Another was injured when Shoemaker's car crashed. 

Police also issued a warrant for the arrest of Daiquan Dickerson, 18, of Red Lion.

Dickerson faces charges of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and two counts of attempted homicide, police said.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police identified a third person, Caylah Webb of Lancaster, as the owner of the car allegedly involved in the shooting. Police did not provide Webb's age.

The car is a gray 2016 Nissan Altima with a Pennsylvania license plate of KZL-6143, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dickerson or Webb, or Webb's car, is asked to call the York City police tip line at 717-849-2204 or the police department at ‪717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Tips may remain anonymous.

