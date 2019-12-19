York County churches plan Christmas Eve services
These York County churches have services scheduled for Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24:
- Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown: Family Christmas Eve Service, a shortened service open to all and including candle lighting, 4 p.m. in the main sanctuary; contemporary service featuring praise team music, a pastoral message and candle lighting, 7:30 p.m. in the Trinity Life Center; traditional candlelight service at 10:30 p.m. in the main church sanctuary, featuring the chancel choir cantata and candle lighting. Handicap parking is available to the front of the East Main Street entrance and ample parking is available to the rear of the church complex off East. Maple Street. Information: 717-244-1486.
- Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave., Hanover: Family Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m., will include a short musical from the Children’s Choir, “Good News Ahead … The Signs of Christmas.” Information: 717-632-3954 or www.cbchanover.org.
- Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road: Family service at 5 p.m. with music from youths, concluding with the singing of “Silent Night” while waving glow sticks; and traditional candlelight service with Holy Communion at 9 p.m, with the Chancel Choir will sing the Harry Simeone arrangement of “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Information: epcyorkoffice@gmail.com.
- LCBC Church York campus, 951 N. Hills Road: Christmas services at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 6:30 p.m. Monday; and 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Information: LCBCchurch.com.
- Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road: Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. with candle lighting and communion.
- Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road: Candlelight service, 4 p.m., with special music; festival service at 7 p.m., with special music from the senior choir, adult and children bell choirs and a Christmas brass ensemble. Both services include Holy Communion and are preceded by a recital of special Christmas music. Information: 717-757-7626.
- St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave: contemporary candlelight service with communion at 5 p.m. and a traditional candlelight service with communion at 8 p.m. Pre-service music featuring the organ, choir, soloists and brass ensemble begins at 7:30 p.m. Complete worship schedule: www.stjohnyorkpa.com or 717-840-0382.
- St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St.: Family Eucharist with Nativity pageant, 4 p.m.; music of Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Festival Eucharist, 8 p.m. Holy Eucharist, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. Information: www.stjohnyork.org or 717-848-1862.
- Spry Church, 50 School St.: Christmas Eve candlelight services at 3, 5, 7 and 10 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. Kids ages 3-12 will each receive a "His Name is Jesus" activity bag filled with fun activities pertaining to Christmas at any of these services. Information: 717-741-1429 or www.sprychurch.com.
